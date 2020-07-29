Park and ride service to return in Shrewsbury

The Meole Brace service will relaunch next week following the running of a trial of Harlescott park and ride, which has been running since June 1.

From Monday buses will run from the Harlescott and Meole Brace sites every 20 minutes.

With social distancing capacity reductions, the vehicles have an advisory capacity of seventeen passengers, although the drivers won’t leave vulnerable passengers and will carry over the advisory capacity if required to do so.

Face coverings must be worn by all passengers, unless they fall within one of the exempt categories.

The Meole Brace site is being tidied up and the bus shelter deep cleaned before the service starts again.

Councillor Steve Davenport, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “The trial operation of the Harlescott park and ride has gone well and I’m pleased that we can now extend the service and reopen the Meole Brace site to enable more workers and visitors to travel in and out of the town centre.

“The health and safety of drivers and passengers is a priority and all appropriate guidance will be followed to ensure that people can use the service safely. We can also assure people that we will tidy up the site and deep clean the area before the buses start to operate again on Monday morning.”

Buses will run between 7.20am to 6.45pm. The last bus leaves the town centre at 6.30pm.