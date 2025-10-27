Mini quad bike seized and sent for destruction after helmetless adult rider spotted 'whizzing' around Shrewsbury park

West Mercia Police officers from the Harlescott and Sundorne Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) spotted the bike being ridden around the Kynaston Road Playground area this morning (Monday).

According to police, the adult rider was not wearing a helmet. With the help of a member of the public, officers were able to locate the quad bike after it was abandoned by the rider.

A mini quad bike was seized in Shrewsbury. Picture: West Mercia Police

It was subsequently seized and taken away for destruction.

A Shrewsbury Police spokesperson said: "This morning, whilst on patrol, PCSO Stansfield from the Harlescott and Sundorne Safer Neighbourhood Team, sighted a mini quad bike whizzing around Kynaston Park, with the adult rider not wearing a helmet.

"With the help of a member of the public calling in, we found the location of the abandoned quad-bike, seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 and taken away by recovery for destruction.

"Harlescott and Sundorne SNT are actively looking into reports of people using mini-motors, off-road bikes and quad bikes illegally on the park and neighbouring streets, causing distress and nuisance. If you see people riding around and causing anti-social behaviour, please call the police."