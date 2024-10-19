Anti-social behaviour: Police team reveal number of off road bikes have been destroyed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers say six bikes have been seized for destruction since July 2024 and they have done so because they are taking robust action against people riding them illegally or in an anti-social manner.

PCSO Jason Amplett, of the Harlescott and Sundorne Safer Neighbourhood Team, said the team is "taking robust action against anyone using off-road bikes illegally or in an anti-social manner around the local community.

"A multi-agency approach is being applied with housing associations to deal with anyone who is conducting this behaviour, since July 2024 6 bikes have been seized for destruction."

The officer adds that off-road bikes should be ridden on private land with the owner's permission.

"They should not be used on public roads to attend or return from any private land.

"If they are used on a public road the rider should hold a full driving licence, be insured and the bike should be taxed."