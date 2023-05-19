Reports of crash on A49 north of Shrewsbury

By David TooleyHarlescottPublished: Last Updated:

Reports are coming in of a crash at a giant roundabout north of Shrewsbury.

The Battlefield roundabout
The Battlefield roundabout

Slow traffic has been reported on the A49 both ways near A53 at the Battlefield roundabout.

First reports came in at 2.41pm on Friday.

AA Traffic News is reporting slow traffic in the area.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a van and a motorbike at the junction of the A49 and A5112 at 3.05pm, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist. He was treated for minor injuries before being discharged at the scene."

More details to follow.

Harlescott
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News