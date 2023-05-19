Reports of crash on A49 north of Shrewsbury

The Battlefield roundabout

Slow traffic has been reported on the A49 both ways near A53 at the Battlefield roundabout.

First reports came in at 2.41pm on Friday.

AA Traffic News is reporting slow traffic in the area.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a van and a motorbike at the junction of the A49 and A5112 at 3.05pm, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist. He was treated for minor injuries before being discharged at the scene."