New pupils are loving being down on the farm in their primary school

And they have loved getting involved in the school's social farm helping to grow fruit, vet and flowers in the garden, and care for the animals.

Staff at the Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury say that, following an update to the school image and uniform, the school has been very popular with the community.

Pupils arrived in their new uniform earlier this month with a real sense of pride. headteacher, Charlotte Summers said.

"Our pupils helped design the new school logo and we also consulted with the community."

The school says significant improvements since it joined the Marches Academy Trust.

"The Trust has supported the school introducing a social farm with chickens, guinea pigs and rabbits which is designed to complement the fantastic Forest School," the head said.

"Pupils use this space for time out, to have some quiet time or just to work and learn to look after the animals. It is having a positive impact on pupil behaviour and supports their wellbeing."

Teachers say that the Social Farm is a big part of the children’s day and ties in with the exciting curriculum.

The wrap around care provides clubs including gardening and animal care in the social farm as well as well as boxing, football, dodgeball, tennis and Makaton.

“It was a delight to watch the children return after the summer holidays in their new uniform. The first weeks back have been an exciting time as we slowly reduce the restrictions that have been in place over the last 18 months.

"We have spent a lot of our time reintegrating and nurturing our pupils to support their mental health and wellbeing.