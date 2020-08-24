Two hurt in separate accidents

Emergency services were called to Market Street in Oakengates at 6.50pm today.

Two fire crews went to the scene along with police and ambulance crews.

The firefighters managed to release the woman who was trapped in her car in an operation lasting 20 minutes.

It is not known if she was seriously hurt.

Earlier in the day a motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision in Shrewsbury.

The accident happened at the junction of the Whitchurch Road and the Morrisons supermarket. An Air Ambulance was scrambled but the rider was taken to hospital by land ambulance.