Measures in place as Harlescott Sunday Market prepares to reopen

Harlescott Sunday Market is back this weekend from 8am to 1pm and its team has been working closely with Shrewsbury Town Council to ensure social distancing rules are followed.

Tony Bromierski, organiser of the market, said: “We are delighted to announce that our outdoor market will reopen this Sunday. We will have a variety of traders who are keen to get back to trading with their customers and we have all worked together to ensure that we can do this in a safe way.

“We have drawn up plans to give the stalls more space with wider aisles, which will help to make the one-way system we will have in operation work better on social distancing for both our traders and customers.

“And we will be closely monitoring the situation to make sure that we can make any improvements as the safety of everyone is paramount.”

Due to the current restrictions in place, there will be no public toilets available.

The car boot element of the Sunday market remains closed for the time being, although organisers will be looking to re-open this once government guidelines allow for it.

There is no admission charge and parking is free.