Man killed when hit by train in Shrewsbury is named

Police and paramedics were called to the Harlescott level crossing at 12.15pm on February 17, but nothing could be done to save 55-year-old Darren John Brooks and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest opening at Shirehall heard there were no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Brooks, who lived in Brunel Way, Shrewsbury, was identified by his fingerprints.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to May 28.