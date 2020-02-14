Advertising
Police called as child brings knife into Shrewsbury primary school
Police were called to a Shrewsbury primary school when a child brought a knife onto the premises.
The incident happened at Harlescott Junior School on Wednesday.
A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "We were called after a knife had been taken off a child who had come into school with it. No one had been threatened.
"The matter is being dealt with by the school."
The school did not wish to say anything about the incident.
Shropshire Council has been contacted for comment.
