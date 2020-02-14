Menu

Advertising

Police called as child brings knife into Shrewsbury primary school

By Keri Trigg | Harlescott | News | Published:

Police were called to a Shrewsbury primary school when a child brought a knife onto the premises.

Harlescott Junior School.

The incident happened at Harlescott Junior School on Wednesday.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "We were called after a knife had been taken off a child who had come into school with it. No one had been threatened.

"The matter is being dealt with by the school."

The school did not wish to say anything about the incident.

Shropshire Council has been contacted for comment.

Harlescott Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Education Crime
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Senior reporter covering Shrewsbury and South Shropshire for the Shropshire Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News