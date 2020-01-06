Casualty treated for smoke inhalation after Shrewsbury kitchen blaze

The blaze broke out in a house in Brunel Way, Belle View, at 11.20pm on Sunday.

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury were quickly on the scene and were able to bring the blaze under control within 20 minutes.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involve the cooker in the kitchen and said firefighters put on breathing apparatus to go inside and put it out. They then dealt with the smokelogging of the property using a positive pressure ventilation system.

"One casualty suffering the effects of smoke was dealt with by ambulance personnel." a spokesman said.

In the early hours of this morning two fire crews in Shrewsbury were also sent to a fire in an electricity substation, on Vanguard Way, Harlescott.

After the call for help at 2.48am they arrived to find engineers on scene had put out the fire using CO2 extinguishers.

A crew from Ellesmere was called to a Range Rover on fire in St Martins at about 10.30pm on Sunday.

The fierce blaze saw firefighters having to put on breathing apparatus to bring it under control within half an hour.

Police also attended the scene amid fears that the fire could have been started deliberately.

They tweeted: "Cherry Tree, Drive St Martins. Received a call at 22:35 that a black Range Rover was on fire. Did you see anything suspicious? We're requesting CCTV and dash cam footage in the area to be checked. Incident 0657S 051020."