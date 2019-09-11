Bryan’s super sunflower reaches for the sky

The 59-year-old from Harlescott regularly involves his four grandchildren in helping out in his garden, whether it's planting vegetables and fruit or nurturing flowers to bloom.

But he has been tending a spectacular sunflower which now stands an impressive 14ft 10in and towers over his garage.

Bryan with his 14 feet tall Sunflower

Bryan's daughter, Emma, said: "Dad is a keen gardener and had set a new personal best for his sunflower this year, a whopping 14 feet 10 inches.

"He enjoys growing the sunflowers with his four grandchildren who are aged 11, three, two and two. He also involves the children with growing, picking and eating fresh vegetables, which they all absolutely love."