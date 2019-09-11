Advertising
Bryan’s super sunflower reaches for the sky
When keen gardener Bryan Rogers planted sunflower seeds with his grandchildren in the back garden of his Shrewsbury home, little did he expect that weeks later it would have reached such epic proportions.
The 59-year-old from Harlescott regularly involves his four grandchildren in helping out in his garden, whether it's planting vegetables and fruit or nurturing flowers to bloom.
But he has been tending a spectacular sunflower which now stands an impressive 14ft 10in and towers over his garage.
Bryan's daughter, Emma, said: "Dad is a keen gardener and had set a new personal best for his sunflower this year, a whopping 14 feet 10 inches.
"He enjoys growing the sunflowers with his four grandchildren who are aged 11, three, two and two. He also involves the children with growing, picking and eating fresh vegetables, which they all absolutely love."
