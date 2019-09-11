Menu

Advertising

Bryan’s super sunflower reaches for the sky

By Lucy Todman | Harlescott | News | Published:

When keen gardener Bryan Rogers planted sunflower seeds with his grandchildren in the back garden of his Shrewsbury home, little did he expect that weeks later it would have reached such epic proportions.

Bryan with his 14 feet tall Sunflower

The 59-year-old from Harlescott regularly involves his four grandchildren in helping out in his garden, whether it's planting vegetables and fruit or nurturing flowers to bloom.

But he has been tending a spectacular sunflower which now stands an impressive 14ft 10in and towers over his garage.

Bryan with his 14 feet tall Sunflower

Bryan's daughter, Emma, said: "Dad is a keen gardener and had set a new personal best for his sunflower this year, a whopping 14 feet 10 inches.

"He enjoys growing the sunflowers with his four grandchildren who are aged 11, three, two and two. He also involves the children with growing, picking and eating fresh vegetables, which they all absolutely love."

Bryan with his 14 feet tall Sunflower
Harlescott Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Editor's Picks Trending Topics
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News