Volunteers pull out all the stops to celebrate 100th birthday of village hall that's seen it all

Bayston Hill Memorial Hall has seen the lot since it opened in December 1924, and its very special anniversary celebrations were given a fitting opening.

The hall's memorial plaque, marking the 100th anniversary, was unveiled on Saturday by Mrs Venice Turrell, who at 93 years of age is the oldest committee member.

Mrs Turrell represents the village flower club.

The official opening was carried out by Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Shropshire Claire Crackett.

And the whole event, from Saturday through to Monday, was well attended by many people both from Bayston Hill and beyond.

The hall was first built to be a lasting memorial to people who have lost their lives in conflict.

Allan Caswell BEM, the current committee chairman, who is steeped in the history of Bayston Hill, says a pictorial history of the Memorial Hall was a popular attraction.

But so was the modern day use of the hall, with a number of user groups also in attendance to promote what they do to numerous visitors. The hall, in Lyth Hill Road, is thriving with in excess of 40 regular user groups.

They included The Women's Institute, Flower Club, Textile Embroidery.

The Lace Making Guild, Drama Group, Alpine Garden Society, Beat Eating Disorders Group and the Shropshire Accordion Club provided some entertainment.

There was also a display dedicated to Eric Lock, a Battle of Britain Spitfire pilot who was born in Bayston Hill.

Lock has been hailed by some modern historians as the RAF’s greatest ace of the Battle of Britain and he is remembered in the name of a road in Bayston Hill, on memorial benches in Bayston Hill and outside Shrewsbury Castle, and by a plaque in Condover church and at Prestfelde School.

He left a 22-year-old widow, with whom he had enjoyed only a brief time together as a married couple.

He left a 22-year-old widow, with whom he had enjoyed only a brief time together as a married couple.

With his love of fast cars, speed, and married to a Shrewsbury beauty queen, in the public’s mind he was the very image of a brave, dashing and glamorous RAF hero.

By the time of his death in August 1941 he had 26 'kills' and eight 'probables' to his name. He was shot down in August 1941 and killed.

Allan Caswell, whose own grandfather’s name is proudly etched on the war memorial, first became involved with the voluntary running of the hall when he was just 17 years old, some 63 years ago.

Mr Caswell says with the help of grants, their own fundraising and money from hire charges, in the last 22 years they have spent in excess of £300,000 repairing, altering and upgrading the village hall.

Further plans are being considered with planning permission having been obtained for a further meeting room to be added, said Mr Caswell.