Village gears up to celebrate the first 100 years of its memorial hall

Hugging at school reunions, community events a plenty, fundraising shows, exhibitions, public meetings, you name it Bayston Hill Memorial Hall has seen the lot since it opened in December 1924.

This year the hall committee is planning a big three day event to celebrate the first century of activities there.

There will be lots of old pictures of the village near Shrewsbury as well as images and details of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in both world wars.

Friends who haven't met for 50 years gathered for a school reunion at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall.

The hall was built to commemorate those of the village who died in the first world war and was opened on Thursday, December 11, 1924.

Some of the many user groups will be in attendance at the event too. The hall in Lyth Hill Road, has in excess of 40 regular user groups.

Villagers packed into Bayston Hill Memorial Hall for a meeting

Allan Caswell BEM, the current committee chairman, is steeped in the history of Bayston Hill.

His grandfather's name is proudly etched on the war memorial and he first became involved with the voluntary running of the venue when he was a tender 17 years old, some 63 years ago.