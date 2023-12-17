Firefighters called after car hits road sign on main road near Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a road traffic collision near Shrewsbury at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

The incident saw a car crash into the sign on the A49 between Dorrington and Bayston Hill near Condover.

Firefighters from Shrewsbury Fire Station were sent to the scene, where they reported no persons trapped.

The stop message, which indicated the scene was under control, was received just 20 minutes later at 7.52pm.