Demolition starts as empty school near Shrewsbury making way for homes

The former school in Bayston Hill

The former Oakland Primary School, in Bayston Hill, was sold to Cornovii Homes, Shropshire Council’s own development company, earlier this year.

The developer had secured planning permission to build 23 homes on the site of the former school, which closed in 2009 following a merger with Longmeadow Primary School.

Contractors have now begun clearance work, which includes the demolition of the school buildings.

Shropshire Council, working in partnership with One Public Estate, has secured £334,500 from the Government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund to develop on the land, which is classed as brownfield.

Harpreet Rayet, managing director of Cornovii Developments Limited, said: “We are excited to see work beginning on this development. Cornovii is leading the way in delivering innovative, sustainable, affordable homes for local people.

"We are committed to making good use of brownfield sites and constructing well-designed homes which appeal to local communities, and we look forward to progressing The Oaklands in Bayston Hill.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, added: “We were delighted to have received funding from the One Public Estate scheme, which specifically supports projects that see brownfield land released for new homes.

“The school site has been unused for some time now, and I am sure people in Bayston Hill will welcome the start of work to bring good quality, sustainable homes at competitive market prices to the community.”

Ted Clarke, councillor for Bayston Hill, Column and Sutton, said the plans by Cornovii were "well-designed" and an "attractive development that will bring much-needed affordable homes for local people".

He continued: "It is exciting to see the clearance work, including the demolition, begin after so many years. I look forward to watching the development progress and to seeing it fully occupied.”

The development, which will be called The Oaklands, will comprise of two one-bedroom bungalows, seven semi-detached two-bedroom homes including two two-bedroom bungalows, 12 semi-detached three-bedroom houses and two four-bedroom properties, one of which will be detached.

All the homes will benefit from solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and air source heat pumps. Access to the development will be off Glebe Road.

Cornovii Developments Limited will also pay a Section 106 contribution of £75,000 to improve sports facilities in the village, create two areas of open public space and two affordable homes, under the agreement.