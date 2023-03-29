Round of applause for Margaret as she bids farewell to volunteer role at Bayston Hill coffee morning she co-founded

10 years ago, Margaret Extance started up a coffee morning along called "Coffee in the Livingroom". A whole team now run this but Margaret is leaving to have a well deserved break. In Picture: Margaret Extance in middle..

Margaret Extance and Angie Mathews set up the Coffee in the Living Room social mornings in Bayston Hill a decade ago and it has grown to an event attracting up to 100 people.

Mrs Extance - and her husband Phil, 66 - have now decided to step down as Angie did five years ago when she moved to another part of the country. Mr Extance, a former pro-vice chancellor at the University of Aston, also had an important role in completing the paperwork, as well as inspecting the cakes.

The round of applause they received at the group on Tuesday was given warmly to them both.

Former teacher Mrs Extance, 65, who lives in Shrewsbury, said: "It's just a privilege just to get to know so many people.

"Twelve years ago I had surgery that saved my life. I had neck problems that were threatening my spine, it became drastic, and I spent a year wearing a neck collar.

"I had to retire at the age of 52 and was thinking 'what am I going to do with my life?'. Starting the coffee morning gave me a purpose to life and I have a lot to be thankful for to them."

After a discussion with her doctor 10 year ago she found out there was a need for something to help tackle the scourge of loneliness.

And the coffee morning, held at Christchurch, was also an expression of her Christian beliefs in giving a "sense of God's love" to people of all faith and none in the church. Hence the Living Room in the house of God.

Term time Tuesday mornings at Christ Church became a regular in the weekly calender.

After starting with about 10 people coming along from 10am to 12 noon, it has blossomed to around 100 regular attendees. As well as coffee and cake, delivered to tables by waiters and waitresses, there are also board game tables. They ask for a donation of £2 to cover costs.

The coffee morning's Cheryl Farrow said Mr and Mrs Extance were given a warm round of applause at their final event on Tuesday (28).

"Margaret and Phil will be sadly missed. We wish them well in whatever they have got planned. We very much value what they have started up.

"But typically for Margaret she did not want to be in the limelight and said it was a team effort from the start."