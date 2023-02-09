Police ramping up patrols after reports of youths throwing objects over Shrewsbury road bridge

The bridge at Pulley Lane, Bayston Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Police in the Bayston Hill area are ramping up patrols and promising to take action after youths were seen throwing objects over the bridge on Pulley Lane.

The bridge crosses the A5 road near the giant Dobbies roundabout.

PCSO Lyn Birch, of Shrewsbury Rural East police, said: "We are working hard to tackle anti-social behaviour in Bayston Hill.

"Following reports of youths seen throwing objects over the bridge on Pulley Lane we will be monitoring with patrols and take action.

"Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, to their community or to their environment.

"This could be an action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed. It also includes fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance."

People who are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact their local council or report this to police online. In an emergency, if you or your property are at risk or a crime is in progress call 999.

PCSO Birch added: "The police, local authorities and other community safety partner agencies, such as fire and rescue and social housing landlords, all have a responsibility to deal with anti-social behaviour and to help people who are suffering from it."

People with information about ASB should let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk