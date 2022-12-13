Fire service calls for better escape routes in wedding venue's lodge plans

Netley Hall in Dorrington, near Shrewsbury

Fresh plans have been submitted for six lodges and a natural swimming pond in the grounds of Netley Hall in Dorrington, near Shrewsbury. It comes after a previous application was rejected and planners asked to undertake alterations.

However, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has raised concerns about the proposal, and insisted on better escape arrangements.

A spokesman submitted a comment on behalf of the organisation, saying: "As part of the planning process, consideration should be given to the information contained within Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's 'Fire Safety Guidance for Commercial and Domestic Planning Applications'.

"It should be noted that due to the proposed use of the premises and the proposed open plan nature of the layout of the premises, this poses a significant risk to the occupants in case of fire. Although this proposal would conform to current building regulations if used as a single private dwelling, due to the proposed use as holiday let accommodation the premises would fall within the scope of The Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order and as such would not appear to comply with this legislation.

"Therefore the fire authority would advise an improvement in the means of escape arrangements and the applicant is requested to consider the following advice that may go some way to alleviate the above issue. A separate fire-protected means of escape should be provided from all bedrooms that does not pass through an area of higher risk i.e. kitchen/diner."

A final planning statement prepared on behalf of the applicant says: "As previously detailed, the proposed development is for the erection of six holiday lodges, pool house and creation of a natural pond which will be available for guests to use for swimming plus the associated works.

"The site extends to 1.55 hectares and is located within the countryside, contained within an existing field and surrounded to the north and east by land and buildings also in the applicant’s ownership.

"Due to the topography of the site itself, with the land falling from a raised position along the field’s western boundary down towards the reservoirs, the proposed development is well screened and protected from views from the north and west of the site taken from outside of the landownership of the applicant.

"Views of the site from the east and south again are limited due to the existence of multiple numbers of mature trees and hedgerow boundaries to adjacent fields. The site is not in any prominent location within the surrounding countryside.

"The proposed lodges will be located towards the western boundary of the site.

"The six lodges proposed will be served by the existing vehicular access. The site is grassland at present however, a full landscaping scheme will be proposed as part of the new development with new hedgerows and trees being planted to define plot boundaries.

"There is direct access off the existing unclassified road, some 1.2 miles from the A49. The road benefits from a number of passing places between the site entrance and the A49 junction which has good visibility. The existing access is well used in conjunction with existing approved uses and other enterprises at the site.

"A parking area near the site entrance will provide adequate parking provision for each individual lodge. Vehicular access across the site to each lodge will be restricted to arrivals and departures, to minimise vehicular traffic across the site."