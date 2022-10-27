Shrewsbury club's jubilee show will have a lot of bottle

Local collector Nick Gurden from Shrewsbury

Shropshire Antique Bottle Collectors Club will be meeting on Sunday, November 6 at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall, near Shrewsbury, a one-off display of 25 of Shropshire's best bottles/related collectibles.

In antique bottle terms the word 'best' usually translates as the most valuable, but not always - as unusual design or local interest can make an item stand out from the crowd, and thus be highly sought.

There will be around 20 stalls selling antique bottles, pots and other related collectables - including advertising memorabilia, enamel signs and postcards. Most stallholders will be happy to offer free valuations/advice - if people have items they would like to bring along.

John Thompson, the club's chairman, said: “Most of our old bottle collectables were literally thrown away as rubbish by our ancestors. Many will bear the name of long forgotten local companies that form an important part of our social history. Often these attractive items and can be bought from as little as one pound, whereas others can sell for hundreds or even thousands of pounds”

John added that “the organisers would love to see lots of old and new customers come along, whether to view or buy, and that he hoped they’d enjoy the event.”

Admission is from 09 am to 13pm. Entry is £3 until 10:30, £1 until 11:30 and free thereafter. Parking is free and refreshments will be available.