Accidental death verdict recorded on man after fall

By David TooleyBayston HillPublished:

A verdict of accidental death was recorded on the death of an 80-year-old man who fell over and hit his head.

Retired company secretary William Sambrook, from Cross Houses, had been living at the Vicarage Nursing Home, in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, where he fell over on December 8.

Senior Shropshire and Telford coroner John Ellery heard that staff at the nursing home had found him on the floor.

He was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where a CT scan discovered that he had suffered a bleed on the brain.

Medics at the hospital determined that Mr Sambrook was not suitable for surgery, the inquest at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury was told. He was discharged back to the nursing home for palliative care and he died there on December 13.

The cause of death was determined to be a traumatic head injury. Mr Sambrook also had Alzheimer's and diabetes.

Mr Ellery said that the family, who were not present, had been happy for the fast track inquest to proceed. He recorded a verdict of accidental death.

