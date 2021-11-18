Health and Safety Executive contacts Shrewsbury quarry after reports of misfired explosives

By David TooleyBayston HillPublished:

A Shropshire quarry company has introduced remedial measures after two reports of misfired explosives at its massive site outside a county town.

Bayston Hill Quarry near. Picture: Google
Bayston Hill Quarry near. Picture: Google

An inspector from the Health & Safety Executive has contacted Tarmac at its Bayston Hill Quarry, near Shrewsbury, after the HSE received two reports of misfires at the site on November 11 and 17.

Bayston Hill Quarry, in Sharpstone Lane, supplies aggregates to customers in the Shrewsbury area.

A spokesperson for Tarmac said: "We are aware of an isolated issue regarding misfired detonation materials at our Bayston Hill Quarry.

“Investigations have been underway since then, with senior managers and our health and safety team involved. The safety of employees is our main priority and changes have already been made to prevent a recurrence, working in full cooperation with the Health & Safety Executive.”

The Tarmac spokesperson said detonation materials are used routinely in the extraction of aggregates.

A spokesperson for the Health & Safety Executive said: "HSE received two reports of misfires at Bayston Hill Quarry on November 11 and 17, 2021.

“An inspector contacted the company to ensure safety measures were in place to check for misfired explosives in material during processing following these incidents.

“Additional remedial measures have been put in place by the company to prevent danger.”

The HSE said that "misfires happen".

They add: "It’s part of post blast procedure to check that all the explosives used for this activity have fired and personnel are trained to identify misfired explosives and take remedial action if any are discovered."

Bayston Hill
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News