Schools will 'grow in strength' after Shrewsbury primary joins trust

Oakmeadow CE Primary and Nursery School in Bayston Hill officially joined the Marches Academy Trust this week.

After carrying out due diligence and a series of public engagement events where stakeholder were invited to comment on the proposal, the trust felt confident that adding Oakmeadow would strengthen its primary expertise.

It joins the trust's other schools, The Marches School in Oswestry, Sir John Talbot’s School in Whitchurch, The Grove School and Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton, Shrewsbury Academy and The Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury, Tilstock CE Primary School in Tilstock and Lower Heath CE Primary School based just outside Whitchurch.

Ms Sarah Finch, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust, said: “We believe by working together our schools are ensuring that we are developing as a strong multi-academy trust based on achievement through caring.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for the trust to grow in strength with a school that has so many wonderful attributes and, through the trust, Oakmeadow School will continue to grow and shine."