Shrewsbury Night Bus Trial to finish as organisers reveal how many people used the service

Organisers said the bus has carried more than 3,000 passengers across three routes since launching in November.

They added that it has generated "a body of data that will directly inform the town's future public transport strategy".

The Shrewsbury Moves Night Bus ran initially from November 24 to December 23, 2025, funded by Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership and coordinated by Shrewsbury BID.

Shrewsbury's Night Bus trial is to conclude.

It was then extended from January to March 2026, following additional funding from the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner's Community Fund.

For the second phase of the trial, it was also expanded to include Oxon Park & Ride as a stop in January 2026 in response to demand – making the service more convenient for passengers.

Operating Wednesday to Saturday until midnight on routes N11 (Oxon), N25 (Harlescott) and N27 (Bayston Hill), the service was delivered by Arriva and coordinated by Shrewsbury BID, with support from the Shrewsbury Transport Integration Group (STIG) and the wider Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, which - in addition to the BID - includes Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council.

The partners said they are now analysing usage data, passenger feedback and route performance to understand where demand is strongest and what future provision could look like - whether through a further trial, an expanded trial, or integration into longer-term transport planning for the town.

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, said: "The Night Bus has demonstrated real value for people working late, enjoying Shrewsbury's evening economy, or simply wanting a safe and affordable way home through the darker months of the year. The data we've gathered is genuinely useful - and we hope it will give Shropshire Council something concrete to take to future conversations about what sustainable night-time transport in Shrewsbury should look like."

Councillor Rob Wilson, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Economic Growth at Shropshire Council, said: "This trial has given us something we didn't have before, which is real evidence of how people might use public transport in Shrewsbury after dark, and where the demand is. That's valuable for any future decisions on public transport in the town.

"The fact that thousands of people chose to use the service - many of them repeatedly, and many taking the time to give us great feedback - tells us there's genuine demand for good public transport solutions, and we are committed to working to achieve that within available budgets.”

Inspector Ingrid Tozer, from Shrewsbury’s Town Centre Team, said: “The Night Bus has proved to be a hugely positive addition to Shrewsbury’s nighttime economy, particularly throughout the winter months by creating a safe and reliable route in and out of the town centre during darker nights.

“An initiative like this is vital, and we welcome it as it helps feel safer when travelling at night, especially women and girls. Tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for the force, and improving safe transport options is an important part of that work.

“The community enjoyed a very safe festive period with no reported incidents of anti‑social behaviour on the Night Bus throughout the trial, and we look forward to continuing to support initiatives like this, which play a key role in protecting the public and ensuring Shrewsbury remains a safe place for everyone.”

Shrewsbury BID, Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and the wider Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership have offered thanks to Arriva for operating the service, the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner for funding the extension, and all partners, stakeholders and passengers who contributed to making the trial a success.