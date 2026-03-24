A number of officers were seen on Castle Gates yesterday afternoon - Monday, March 23, around 4pm.

West Mercia Police have now confirmed why they were at the scene - and said that the incident was a concern for welfare relating to a man and that it was not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said: "We were called to Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury following reports of concern for the welfare of a man with facial injuries.

"Officers attended and the man was located.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and no third parties were involved."