Shrewsbury’s ‘sign guy’ and residents clean up graffiti-blighted railway bridge - see before and after

Mr Edwards, a keen cyclist and self-appointed street cleaner, began his clean-up mission in 2024 by polishing road signs across the region - starting with the 'Welcome to Shrewsbury' and 'A Medieval Town' signs.

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He is now a familiar face sprucing up the county’s dirty signs and street furniture.

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His latest project has been to clean and paint the graffiti tagged railway bridge on the Bage Way link road near the Monkmoor roundabout.

He was joined on his latest clean-up effort last Monday by local residents Colene, Jane and Annie.

The ladies hard at work

After a few hours of work, the trio and John repainted the bridge and replaced the graffiti with a “I love Shrewsbury” stencil.

Cleaning up

John said: “This is fifth time I’ve used the Shrewsbury stencil gifted to me by Shrewsbury Men’s Shed, based on the Showground.

John and the three ladies at the end of their hard work

“Colene, Jane and Annie took to the painting, all I needed to do was provide the paint/rollers and do the stencilling.”