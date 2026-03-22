Watch as helicopter lands on pitch to deliver ball at Shrewsbury Town before heavy defeat on home turf

The game, which Salop lost 4-0, marked the return of the annual Military Matchday where the club honoured armed forces personnel, with hundreds in attendance.

The match ball was delivered by a Juno aircraft from No. 1 Flying Training School, based at RAF Shawbury, which landed on the pitch before kick-off.

Station Commander at RAF Shawbury, Paddy Durnin, said: “The Military Matchday at Shrewsbury Town Football Club is one of our favourite events of the year.

The matchball is delivered by Helicopter during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Crewe Alexandra. Photo: Malcolm Couzens / SalopPhoto

“It represents the amazing support RAF Shawbury and all current and former serving military personnel receive from communities and organisations across Shropshire.

"We are very proud of our strong mutual links with Shrewsbury Town Football Club and Shropshire Council, as operated through the Armed Forces Covenant.

“We hope our personnel, families and veterans enjoy the day, as well as well as supporters and members of the public who come and see the military displays in the fan zone before the match.”

Unfortunately for the Shropshire club, the grand spectacle turned out to be the highlight of the day - with the team suffering a 4-0 defeat.

It marked the third consecutive League Town defeat for the team, who have failed to score for three straight games.