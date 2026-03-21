Firefighters called after vehicle crashes into semi-detached Shrewsbury home

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Old Heath in Ditherington at 9.24pm on Friday, March 20, after reports of a road traffic collision.

Two crews from Shrewsbury Fire Station attended the scene, where firefighters reported that a vehicle had crashed into a semi‑detached home.

Old Heath, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and emergency services determined the damage was “non‑structural”.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Crews were called to a report of a vehicle in collision with a semi‑detached dwelling.

“No persons trapped or injured – external damage to the house assessed by fire service personnel and deemed to be non‑structural.”