Firefighters called after vehicle crashes into semi-detached Shrewsbury home
Firefighters were called to a home in Shrewsbury on Friday night after a vehicle crashed into the building.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Old Heath in Ditherington at 9.24pm on Friday, March 20, after reports of a road traffic collision.
Two crews from Shrewsbury Fire Station attended the scene, where firefighters reported that a vehicle had crashed into a semi‑detached home.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and emergency services determined the damage was “non‑structural”.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Crews were called to a report of a vehicle in collision with a semi‑detached dwelling.
“No persons trapped or injured – external damage to the house assessed by fire service personnel and deemed to be non‑structural.”