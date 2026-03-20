What's on for kids and families in Shrewsbury this Easter holiday: host of events planned for school break

From a mystery bunny trail winding through nine independent businesses to live comedy, free workshops and a science show guaranteed to delight younger audiences, there’s plenty of reason to head into the county town over the Easter break.

Leading the family offer is the Spring Celebration Trail, running from March 26 to April 12, organised by Shrewsbury BID and Swan Hill Studios.

Next week, a giant bunny is set to arrive in Shrewsbury Town Square and youngsters can find out their floppy-eared friend's name by following a special trail to nine town centre businesses, each hosting a letter.

Collect all nine, piece them together, and they will have the bunny’s name.

Shrewsbury's Square will be hosting a giant bunny for Easter.

Trail maps can be picked up from Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, including the QR code to submit your answer and enter the prize draw.

Three winners will be drawn at random on April 14 to win a £50 voucher for a town centre business of their choice.

Seb Slater, Executive Director at Shrewsbury BID, said: “Shrewsbury is a brilliant place to be at this time of year – the town looks beautiful in spring, the independent businesses are buzzing, and this there’s a genuinely exciting range of things to do for all ages. Whether you’re planning a family day out or a grown-up night out, we’d love to see as many people as possible making the most of what the town has to offer over the holidays.”

Sam Pooley Stride, owner of Swan Hill Studios and co-producer of the Spring Celebration Trail, said: “At this time of year there's a great energy around Shrewsbury - people are out and about and enjoying longer days and more sun, and that means more people are exploring the town!

“As a creative space in the heart of the town centre, we're really proud to help celebrate the season by co-producing the Spring Celebration Trail and opening our studio doors to the public on the 31st for our free spring craft day! Get out in town and find your letters, come and make something, or get involved in one of the other great activities going on in town over the holiday - Shrewsbury has lots on offer."

The following events will be on for families and children in and around the town for Easter

Free Spring Crafts Day at Swan Hill Studios – Tuesday, March 31, 10am to 4pm - Swan Hill Studios are hosting a free day of spring-themed arts and crafts – drop in anytime between 10am and 4pm. The first ten to bring their Spring Celebration Trail card and tell the team the bunny’s name will win a small, beautiful prize to take home.

Rude Science at Theatre Severn – Monday, March 30, 11.30am to 5pm - BBC Gastronaut Stefan Gates brings his explosive science show to Theatre Severn – packed with outrageous experiments, fart machines and pee-powered fireworks. Brilliant fun for younger audiences, with real science under the bonnet. Runs 1 hour 30 minutes including interval.

Eggs and Nests at The Cut in Abbey Foregate – Thursday, April 2, 10.30am to 3.30pm - A free drop-in event all about birds’ eggs and nests – perfect timing for Easter. Explore replica eggs, examine real nests, and take on the nest-building challenge for a chance to win chocolate eggs. Free entry, donations welcome. Afternoons are usually quieter for families who prefer a calmer visit.

For Adults

Andy Parsons: Please #@!$ Off to Mars at Theatre Severn – Thursday, March 26, 8pm - Fresh from his critically acclaimed sell-out 2023/24 tour, Andy Parsons returns to Theatre Severn with a brand-new show. As seen on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week.

Awen Ensemble + Peiriant at St Alkmund’s Church – Friday, March 28 28, 6.30pm - SY.Gigs Season 4.0 continues with Awen Ensemble, a seven-piece alternative folk-jazz outfit drawing on Celtic heritage, modal jazz and British and Irish folk traditions, with support from violin and electric guitar duo Peiriant. A distinctive and atmospheric evening of live music in a beautiful setting.

Whisky Tasting: Creative Casks at Wrekin Whiskies, Wyle Cop – Friday, April 10, 7pm - An intimate tasting exploring innovative cask types at Wrekin Whiskies on Wyle Cop. Twelve places at £30 per person. Book in advance in store or by calling 01743 369429.

For a full listing of what’s on in Shrewsbury, visit originalshrewsbury.co.uk/events.