'We're lucky here': We ask residents why historic Shropshire town is one of the best places to live
As Shrewsbury is named one of the best places to live in the Midlands we caught up with residents and visitors to see what they think makes it such a nice place.
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The town has featured in a string of national lists in recent years, from best high streets to favourite place to live.
The latest accolade sees Shropshire's County Town named as one of the Sunday Times' best places in the Midlands.
To get the lowdown from the people who know best, the Shropshire Star's Martyn Greswolde took to the streets of the town to get the word straight from the horse's mouth.
Ed Purchase, 24, who is from Shrewsbury, said there were activities to suit those wanting the quiet life, or a more active adventure.