The town has featured in a string of national lists in recent years, from best high streets to favourite place to live.

The latest accolade sees Shropshire's County Town named as one of the Sunday Times' best places in the Midlands.

To get the lowdown from the people who know best, the Shropshire Star's Martyn Greswolde took to the streets of the town to get the word straight from the horse's mouth.

The Dingle

Ed Purchase, 24, who is from Shrewsbury, said there were activities to suit those wanting the quiet life, or a more active adventure.