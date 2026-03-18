Shrewsbury Food Festival scoops major festival of the year award
Shrewsbury's popular food festival has scooped a major regional award.
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Local events business, Shropshire Festivals, won the Tourism Event/Festival of the Year at the 2026 West Midlands Tourism Awards for its flagship event – Shrewsbury Food Festival.
It is the third year running that the Shropshire business has scooped gold at the awards.
Shrewsbury Food Festival, which takes place in The Quarry, has become an annual fixture in the town's calendar.
The event, which takes place across two days on the last weekend in June, champions local independent producers, chefs, performers, and businesses.