Shrewsbury Food Festival organisers join call for changes to 'misleading' weather apps

Chester Zoo said earlier this month that 'misleading' rain icons in weather apps could be costing some venues up to £137,000 in a single day.

The zoo was joined by other attractions in saying many popular apps show a rain icon for a whole day, even if wet weather is only forecast for a short time in the morning or evening.

Shropshire Festivals, which organises Shrewsbury Food Festival and Shropshire Oktoberfest, as well as a host of other events, said it shares the concerns.

Its events attract thousands of people every year.

Beth Heath, who owns Shropshire Festivals, said changes in the way the forecasts are displayed could have a major impact on tourism.

She said: "A rain symbol summarising a full 24-hour period can give the impression of non-stop rain, even when that’s not the case.

"That single symbol can be the difference in whether people come to your event or visitor attraction or not - and that can cost thousands of pounds in lost visits.

"It's understandably frustrating, so if the Met Office can improve how weather is reported, that could have a very positive impact on the tourism industry across the UK."

Shrewsbury Food Festival

Raising the issue earlier this month Dom Strange, Chester Zoo chief operating officer, said: "When families see a rain cloud icon, many simply stay home. The reality might be a brief shower at 6am - but the symbol suggests a washout.

"As the national zoo and one of the UK’s leading attractions, we’re speaking up for the wider visitor economy - from heritage sites to theme parks - and the thousands of jobs that depend on spontaneous visits.

“The Met Office is the UK’s most trusted weather authority and in a unique position to help lead the way on clearer forecasting so other apps follow their leads. With today’s data and technology, there’s an opportunity to present forecasts in a way that better reflects how the day will actually feel on the ground.”

Responding to Edinburgh Zoo, which raised the same concerns, Met Office associate director for communications and engagement Tabitha Aldrich-Smith said: “Our weather forecasts – including on our app, YouTube channel, and website – offer a variety of ways for people across the UK to stay informed about the weather.

“We are committed to providing accessible forecasts tailored to make the most of the UK weather.

“Recognising that days out are an integral part of our culture, we aim to support the outdoor industry, from attractions to festivals, as they prepare for the season ahead.

“We look forward to ongoing collaboration with the tourism sector.”