I visited a lovely historic market town in Shropshire - and wanted to stay longer

Set in a dramatic loop of the River Severn, Shrewsbury is widely regarded as one of England’s most picturesque market towns and I can see why.

Landmarks such as Shrewsbury Castle and the striking red-sandstone Shrewsbury Abbey add layers of history, while independent shops, cafés, and riverside walks make it lively and welcoming.

I really enjoyed my day out in Shrewsbury because it’s the kind of place where every street seems to reveal something interesting.

Wandering through the town centre that boasts hidden alleys and independent shops, it gives it a really charming, historic feel.