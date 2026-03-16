Newly refurbished Shrewsbury play area re-opened

Shrewsbury Town Council said the Tilstock Crescent in Sutton Farm had been given a complete makeover with a host of new equipment.

The council said the main climbing frame, which features two slides and monkeybars, has been designed with a "vibrant green and yellow colour scheme and a forest and woodland creatures theme, creating an imaginative environment that encourages children to explore and enjoy outdoor play".

The site includes multi-play units with slides designed for three to five year olds and five to ten year olds, along with a range of familiar playground equipment including see-saws, swings for different age groups, and bench seating for parents.

Councillor Vicky Moore opening Tilstock Crescent play area.

As well as providing fun physical activities, the play area also features interactive educational boards designed to help children learn while they play.

The newly refurbished Tilstock Crescent play area.

The boards introduce key topics often covered in school geography and science lessons, including weather, the water cycle, the planets in the solar system, and space exploration, helping to spark curiosity and support learning outside the classroom.

The newly refurbished Tilstock Crescent play area.

The play area borders local housing, and the council said the park has been carefully designed to ensure that the privacy of nearby residents is maintained.

The newly refurbished Tilstock Crescent play area.

The play area is open each day from around 8.30am until dusk.

The newly refurbished Tilstock Crescent play area.

Councillor Vicky Moore, Shrewsbury Town Council ward member for Oteley & Reabrook, said: “This play area is a wonderful addition to our community, giving children a safe and fun environment to be active and social. It’s great to see families now have a space nearby where they can spend quality time together outdoors.”

The newly refurbished Tilstock Crescent play area.

Developing the play area at Tilstock Crescent is part of Shrewsbury Town Council’s ongoing programme to maintain and enhance play areas across the town.

The newly refurbished Tilstock Crescent play area.

The town council has budgeted to replace two play areas across Shrewsbury each year.

In total, the town council manages 57 play areas across Shrewsbury, supporting healthier lifestyles and stronger communities through well-designed outdoor spaces.