The incident happened in Harlescott Lane, with crews called out at about 1.35pm yesterday (March 14).

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A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This incident involved the engine compartment of one hatchback vehicle.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one high pressure lance to extinguish.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station.