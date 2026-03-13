Plans to build 430 homes in Shropshire town receives over 75 objections

Taylor Wimey and Persimmon Homes have submitted a joint outline application for up to 430 homes on land at Weir Hill, which is off Preston Street to the east of the town.

An illustrative masterplan of how the scheme would look. Picture: FPCR Environment & Design Ltd

The firms have already delivered two phases at the site, bringing 600 new homes, with the latest proposal being the third phase.

Persimmon Homes and Taylor Wimpey have submitted an outline application for up to 430 homes on the eastern side of Shrewsbury. The scheme also includes a local centre. Picture: FPCR Environment and Design Ltd

The scheme also includes a “local centre” comprising shops and community use space, access, public open space, landscaping, parking, surface water attenuation, and associated infrastructure.

All matters are reserved, other than the principal means of vehicular access to the site from Picton Drive and Keevil Close.

A design and access statement submitted by FPCR Environment and Design Ltd said the overall vision for the site “is to provide a high-quality residential development that responds to the landscape and built character of the existing settlement, with a strong network of green infrastructure and sustainable connections”.

The document added that, while the housing mix will be determined at the application’s reserved matters stage, it is expected to include a broad range of house types as found in the local area.

It went on to say that the proposed residential area will be at an average density of 35 dwellings per hectare, with the southern edge of the site having lower density.

The local centre would have one or two shops for “top-up” shopping, and community space that could be used by groups, shared workspace, or meetings. Cycle and other parking provision would be provided as part of a sustainable mobility hub.

However, at the time of writing, 77 objections had been submitted via Shropshire Council’s planning portal (26/00202/OUT) at the time of writing, with none in support.

Shrewsbury Town Council’s planning committee also raised concerns when considering the proposal on Tuesday (March 10).

Councillor Rosemary Dartnall said she found it “absolutely staggering” that this is phase three, saying it should have been phase one.

“It’s wholly unsuitable that you have to go through phase two and then phase one to get to this phase,” she said.

“Those roads are unsuitable for the number of cars for the people who live there now, but it’s certainly unsuitable for the heavy traffic. Preston Street has suffered a lot through the creation of other developments, and I would recommend we object.”