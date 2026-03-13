Care home replaces Costa drive-thru in Lidl’s plans for Shropshire town

The discount supermarket has amended its plans for land off Welshpool Heath in Bicton, near the Co-op.

It still involves a Lidl foodstore and residential properties, which is part of a full planning application.

However, the outline submission now includes a care home instead of a drive-thru.

Lidl put in temporary hoardings to secure the site. However, it meant a hedge ended up being replaced, which did not go down well with locals. Picture: LDRS

Shrewsbury Town Council’s planning committee was asked to consider the amendments on Tuesday (March 10) as part of a re-consultation process.

An illustrative masterplan showing the revised development that Lidl is proposing in Bicton Heath. Picture: Whittam Cox Architects

The town clerk, Helen Ball explained that the town council previously objected because it constituted over development with little regard for visual amenity, biodiversity or the impact on existing infrastructure.

The addition of a drive-thru facility would only exacerbate existing traffic issues, she added, saying that the authority was “disappointed to see how a national company can be allowed to have such a devastating impact on a piece of land”.

She also made reference to a “well-established” hedgerow that was removed “without community recourse.”

A temporary hoarding fence was put in place, which Lidl said was to protect and secure the site while it progressed with bringing a new store to the area.

Speaking in June 2025, a Lidl spokesperson said: “We sought guidance to ensure best practice was followed, while future store plans will include a full landscaping scheme designed to enhance the area and support local biodiversity.”

However, it caused widespread anger among residents, with Councillor Jon Tandy saying he had more complaints about it than any other subject.

Talking about the amendments, Ms Ball said that, taking into account feedback received following the validation of the planning application on October 15, a further meeting took place with officers to discuss a revised proposal.

The case officer and other stakeholders expressed no objections, said Ms Ball, adding that there will be two proposed access points along Little Oxon Lane – one for the foodstore, and one for the care home.

Meanwhile, the residential development will be served by an access point along Welshpool Road.

However, while welcoming the news that the proposal now involves a care home instead of a Costa Coffee drive-thru, which he says will bring less traffic, Councillor Tandy said he had a problem with how Little Oxon Lane is shown in documents.

“It’s just a lane, but the map is showing quite a big road,” he said.

“Welshpool Road already cannot cope with the amount of traffic going along it.

“I do believe we should have a roundabout at the end of Little Oxon Lane, and not traffic lights.”

Councillor Tandy also noted that the housing is also by a bend.

“The access and exit from the site is on to that bend, and you won’t be able to get out,” he said.

“Basically, you cannot see the traffic coming round those corners.

“At the moment, it’s a 40mph speed limit. I have asked for it to be dropped, but they said until they get the CIL (Community Infrastructure Levy) money, they’re not going to do it.”

Both Councillor Tandy and Shrewsbury Town Council have formally stated their objections via Shropshire Council’s planning portal (reference 25/02916/FUL). However, the application has received a mixed set of comments – with 15 people in support, and 13 against.

The supporters argue that there needs to be a discount supermarket that side of Shrewsbury, and for the Co-op to have competition.

The consultation period for the revised application ends on March 30.