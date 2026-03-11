Punk legends The Undertones confirmed for Shrewsbury gig

One of the most influential bands of the original punk era, The Undertones, are set to perform live at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury on Friday, August 6, bringing their unmistakable sound and catalogue of timeless hits to the town.

Formed in Derry, Northern Ireland in 1976, The Undertones emerged from humble beginnings as five friends learning to play basic rock and roll.

Despite Derry being far removed from the UK’s music hotspots at the time, the band quickly developed a distinctive sound influenced by punk energy and classic pop melodies.

The Undertones.

Their breakthrough came in 1978 with the release of “Teenage Kicks”, a song that has since become one of the most celebrated tracks in British music history.

Legendary BBC Radio 1 DJ John Peel famously loved the song so much that he played it twice in a row the first time he heard it on air, cementing its place in music folklore.

Today, The Undertones continue to thrill audiences with live performances packed full of punk classics and guitar-pop anthems that remain as fresh and electrifying as they were in the late 1970s.

Fans attending the Shrewsbury show can expect to hear a set featuring favourites such as “Teenage Kicks,” “My Perfect Cousin,” “Get Over You,” “Jimmy Jimmy,” “You’ve Got My Number,” “Wednesday Week,” and many more.

Support on the night will come from The Crapsons, adding to what promises to be a high-energy evening celebrating one of punk’s most beloved bands.

Martin Monahan, owner of The Buttermarket, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be welcoming The Undertones to Shrewsbury. They’re a truly iconic band whose songs have stood the test of time, and ‘Teenage Kicks’ remains one of the greatest punk singles ever recorded. It’s going to be a brilliant night full of nostalgia, energy and massive singalongs, and we’re really excited to bring a band of this calibre to The Buttermarket stage.”

Tickets are on sale now via www.thebuttermarket.co.uk/events/.