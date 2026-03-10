The Friends of Pontesbury Library receives royal recognition at award presentation

The Friends of Pontesbury Library (FoPL) received the accolade from His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, as part of a regular monthly coffee morning run by the Friends.

A ‘host of golden daffodils’ greeted the Lord Lieutenant and her two Deputy Lieutenants, Colonel Mark Cuthbert-Brown and Fiona Rogers-Coltman, when they arrived for the presentation.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises the work of those who help others in their communities and is the highest accolade for volunteer groups, the equivalent of an MBE.

For the last 10 years, following the threat of library closures, the Friends have gone above and beyond to keep their library open.

Their activities are a mix of fundraising - plant sales, Santa runs, coffee mornings, talks and concerts - even Elvis has made an appearance - alongside support for schools, art and craft workshops, and older community members.

Working with Pontesbury Parish Council and Shropshire Council, FOPL negotiated the library’s move into splendid purpose-built, multi-use premises in the village centre, the Pavilion Community Hub and Library.

The Friends have also provided additional equipment and resources, to enhance the library’s relevance to the growing needs of the community.

Residents packed into the library space for the presentation as, on behalf of FoPL, Chair Dr Caroline Wright accepted an engraved King’s Award crystal, and Bob Boden accepted the King’s Award certificate signed by his Majesty.

Two young library users gave the Lord Lieutenant posies and she took time talking to them about their favourite books and the enjoyment of being read to. She also accepted the invitation to draw the monthly Library Lottery winners.

"What a wonderful honour it was to welcome the Lord Lieutenant and her party to our local library and to accept from her this prestigious award, on behalf of all the Friends of Pontesbury Library," said Dr Wright.

"Everyone said what a joyous occasion it was, how generous the Lord Lieutenant was with her time and her words and how well she put everyone at ease."

Figures recently released show that over the past 5 years, at a time whenlibrary use is generally declining, active users of Pontesbury Library haveincreased by 17% - the highest in Shropshire.

Mr Boden, who founded the Friends of Pontesbury Library over 10 years ago said: "The award recognises that when volunteers work in partnership with the public sector things really happen."