Shropshire MPs' column: Read the latest from the county's representatives in Westminster

BANRUPTCY AVOIDED: After having been so shockingly poorly run by the Conservatives for 16 years, beleaguered Shropshire Council will now avoid the looming spectre of ‘bankruptcy’ after the Labour Government confirmed £190 million in emergency funding.

In short, our government has rescued Shropshire Council from going over a cliff.

The council’s application for exceptional financial support (EFS) has been granted in a move that will no doubt have been met with a huge sigh of relief at Guildhall.

It’s no secret that the authority had been teetering on the edge of issuing a Section 114 notice – the council equivalent of declaring bankruptcy – for some time.

In the run-up to this announcement I had held numerous meetings with the leadership team at Shropshire Council, now a Liberal Democrat administration, and supported them throughout their application for EFS, following which I met personally and on several occasions with the Minister for Local Government Alison McGovern to secure this support.

This is now the second unprecedented support package that the Labour Government has provided to Shropshire Council in the past year, following a 50 per cent increase in direct funding for pothole repairs, secured after further discussions I held with ministers. This funding will allow Shropshire Council to keep the lights on and vital services running. However, it is important that the Liberal Democrat administration continues to modernise at pace.

Meanwhile, this is truly great news for Shropshire.

SHREWSBURY RAILWAY STATION: You’ll know that over many months I’ve been working hard alongside partners in my Shrewsbury Transport Integration Group towards significant improvements to our beautiful Grade II listed station. We want to see more car parking availability, better access, improved on-platform facilities and much more.

Running alongside these large-scale plans are relatively small yet nonetheless exciting ideas such as the soon-to-be-formed Friends of Shrewsbury Railway Station. This new group will be all about volunteers improving and maintaining the appearance of our lovely station – with a little tender loving care. Volunteers will look after the decorative planters on the platforms with the prospect of possibly being recognised in the annual ‘In Bloom’ competitions.

I first raised the idea at a meeting of my Shrewsbury Transport Integration Group last year, and after months of joint work with partner organisations since then, we are now full steam ahead with Transport for Wales and the 3 Counties Connected rail partnership to make it a reality. You can find out more at a special drop-in session that will take place at the Gateway Community Centre (just a few minutes’ walk from the station), postcode SY1 1NB, on Thursday, March 12, 11am to 1pm. Hope to see you there!