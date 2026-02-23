The council has announced urgent repairs are necessary to dangerous sections of the castle.

Now the authority has confirmed the latest stage of work.

A spokesman said: "As part of ongoing repair work scaffolding is to be erected alongside part of Shrewsbury Castle wall - off the Dana path - from today (February 23).

Shrewsbury Castle. Picture: Shropshire Council

"The scaffolding will provide access to the crenellations for inspection and future repair works but - more importantly - it will provide protection to pedestrian users of the path and allow the Dana footpath to be reopened, hopefully in time for the Easter holidays.

"For safety reasons the scaffolding will have metal sheeting fixed to it to prevent access from the path to the castle wall and prevent any masonry falling onto the path.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to preserve and protect this historic site, whilst maintaining public safety."