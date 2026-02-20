Shropshire Council officially closed the landmark Abbey Foregate building to the public in February of last year.

The authority made Guildhall in Frankwell its base, pending the creation of a new Shirehall as part of the Riverside redevelopment.

But the Riverside plans were abandoned when the Liberal Democrats took control of the council after winning last May's elections, while the incoming administration also sought to change the proposals for Shirehall.

At a December meeting the administration put forward a motion backing a plan to demolish its former headquarters - but not to restrict the redevelopment of the site to solely housing.

Instead it plans to use the land for a mix of health facilities, housing, and an extra care facility.

But amid concerns the plans were being rushed through, opposition councillors forced a concession during a fractious behind-closed-doors debate.

The recommendation was to put together a council 'task and finish' group to assess the plans for Shirehall - and make recommendations for the best way forward.