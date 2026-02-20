Morgan Reid, 25, of Cedar Court, Tamworth, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he was sentenced for four offences he committed between 2018 and 2021.

Reid pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in supplying a class A drug (cocaine and MDMA), possession of criminal property, and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply (cannabis).

Charlotte Johnson, prosecuting, told the court Reid was arrested after police had witnessed what they believed was a drug deal in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury.

The court heard officers had been on patrol, looking to tackle county lines dealing on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

In Drinkwater Street they saw two men, one of whom was Reid, who passed what appeared to be a bag to the other man, who placed the item up his jumper.

Officers moved in and searched the men, discovering that the man had a bag of cannabis in his jumper.

Ms Johnson explained that when talking to officers the man said "I bought it from him", pointing to Reid.