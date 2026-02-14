Shrewsbury prepares its pitch to be UK's first ever Town of Culture

Last month the Government launched its UK Town of Culture 2028 programme, with towns across the country invited to submit an expression of interest by March 31.

Yesterday it emerged that a number of county towns are backing themselves to take the title with Broseley, Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Oswestry and Shrewsbury each preparing their own submissions.

Confirming Shrewsbury's effort, Maggie Love, a creative arts consultant and local historian who represents Shrewsbury Heritage, said the town "attracts creativity and has history running through its veins".

Town mayor Councillor Alex Wagner said the applicants would use the bid to "celebrate what makes our town special".

The submission is being led by Shrewsbury Town Council, working closely with Shrewsbury BID, My Shrewsbury, Shropshire Festivals, and a range of other organisations from across the town’s cultural, business and community sectors.

A focus group met on Wednesday (February 11) at Shrewsbury Town Council’s offices to explore ideas, themes and opportunities that could be part of Shrewsbury’s application.

The session brought together voices from across the town’s cultural, community and creative sectors.

Speaking following the meeting Maggie Love said: “Shrewsbury attracts creativity and has history running through its veins. From dance and theatre to music, heritage and community projects, this town has always found ways to bring people together through culture.

"A UK Town of Culture bid is a chance to tell our story with confidence, celebrate what we already do so well, and inspire people of all ages to get involved.”

The UK Town of Culture bid process focuses on three key areas: the story of the town, how a cultural programme would be designed, and how that programme would ultimately be delivered to create long-lasting impact for residents, communities and visitors.

The discussions at the focus group centred on how "Shrewsbury’s rich heritage, strong grassroots creativity and community-led activity could be brought together into a compelling and authentic narrative".

The focus group said the bid would champion the cultural offer in Shrewsbury, including established events and initiatives such as the Shrewsbury Arts Trail and Loop Fest, alongside the town’s thriving independent venues, festivals and creative organisations.

If Shrewsbury is successful at the interim application stage, the town would be awarded £60,000 to support the development of a full UK Town of Culture bid.

Councillor Wagner said: “We are absolutely delighted to be progressing with a bid for UK Town of Culture 2028. Shrewsbury has such a strong cultural identity and a community that truly values creativity. This bid is an opportunity to celebrate what makes our town special and to bring partners together with a shared sense of ambition for our future.”

Helen Ball, town clerk at Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “Shrewsbury has a strong history of excellence in culture, place making and community leadership. The town has received many regional and national awards over the years, including the Academy of Urbanism ‘Great Town’ Award. Exploring a UK Town of Culture bid reflects our ambition to build on that success and continue investing in Shrewsbury’s future.”

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s portfolio holder for transport and economic growth, added: “Shrewsbury plays a vital role in the economic and cultural life of Shropshire. Supporting this bid is about recognising the town’s strengths and creating new opportunities for growth, investment and tourism. A successful UK Town of Culture programme would bring real benefits for local businesses, residents and visitors alike, and we are pleased to support Shrewsbury’s bid, as well as others from across Shropshire.”