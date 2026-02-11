Football fan rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest following Shrewsbury Town match

Medical staff were called to the Meadow car park in Shrewsbury shortly before 10pm on Tuesday (February 10), after Shrewsbury's match against Barrow AFC had finished.

West Midlands Ambulance Service crews who had been providing medical cover inside the stadium were first to reach the man, who had gone into cardiac arrest. A second ambulance was dispatched soon after.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "An ambulance crew and paramedic officer, providing medical cover at the match, were alerted to a man suffering a medical emergency in Shrewsbury Town FC’s car park at around 9.49pm last night.

Medical staff were called to the New Meadow car park in Shrewsbury shortly before 10pm on Tuesday. Photo: Google

"A second ambulance responded to the scene whilst ambulance staff commenced advanced life support.

"The crews managed to restart the man’s heart before he was conveyed, in a critical condition, to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further emergency care."

Shrewsbury Town later issued a statement offering their well-wishes to the man and his family.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Shrewsbury Town are aware that one of our supporters suffered a medical emergency in the car park following tonight’s match.

"The fan received immediate attention, with ambulance staff arriving quickly. They are currently receiving further treatment at Shrewsbury Hospital.

"Our thoughts go out to the supporter and their family at this time."