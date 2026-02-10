Price rise planned for Shrewsbury hospital park-and-ride

The cost of using the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) park-and-ride will increase by £1.

The service, which runs every 15 to 20 minutes from the Oxon Park & Ride site to the hospital, has cost £1 for a return ticket since it launched last year. But, from Monday (February 16) a return ticket will cost users £2.

Since the service opened to patients and visitors in January 2025, the service has averaged 600 journeys per week.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the service, said the increase will ensure it remains "sustainable".

Paula Gardner, the trust's interim chief nursing officer, said: “The decision to increase the park-and-ride charge has been taken now to ensure the service remains sustainable while allowing the trust to continue prioritising investment in frontline patient care.

“Feedback from users will continue to inform how the service operates and improves.

"Thank you to those who continue to support the service to help ease parking pressure on our hospital site.”

Buses run from Monday to Friday between 6.20am and 9.25pm from the Oxon Park & Ride site to the current main entrance of the hospital.

There is also a walking route from the park-and-ride site to the hospital, which takes approximately 20 minutes.

More information and a timetable can be found online at sath.nhs.uk/patients-visitors/getting-to-us/royal-shrewsbury-hospital/patient-park-and-ride/.