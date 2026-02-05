Shrewsbury night bus: Public urged to use it or lose it as trial enters last few weeks

The trial started last year and has now been extended until next month, with the addition of extra stops.

Those behind the service are now urging people to make the most of it, in a bid to demonstrate the need to make it permanent.

The Shrewsbury Moves night bus service operates Wednesday to Saturday until midnight on routes N11, N25 and N27, and will continue running throughout February and March 2026.

In addition to the stops served during the first period of the trial, the night bus now serves Oxon Park & Ride.

The team behind the trial are urging residents and visitors to use the service and recommend it to friends, family and visitors, as passenger numbers and feedback will "directly inform decisions about any future night-time transport provision in the town".

Since launching in November, the bus has carried more than 2,000 passengers.

Continued use during the remaining weeks will be crucial in shaping whether a longer-term night bus trial can be developed later this year.

The trial is supported by funding from the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Fund and forms part of a wider partnership approach to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour while improving safety after dark.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I am pleased to provide funding for this service, after it was identified by the force as being so important for residents.

“It is right that there are safe options for people to be able to travel and enjoy the Shrewsbury areas, particularly during the darker nights. It’s pleasing to hear that the local policing team and Shrewsbury Moves night bus have been working together to make a difference to the safety of the community.”

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, said: “The night bus has already shown how important late-night transport is for residents working in or enjoying Shrewsbury’s evening economy. Feedback has been amazing so far and we’ve been pleased to see demand continue even after the festive period into the new year – now, with seven weeks still to go, it’s vital people continue to use the service so we can clearly demonstrate demand.”

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, project lead for Safer Shrewsbury and Public Realm at Shrewsbury BID, said: “The night bus plays an important role in helping people get home safely while supporting businesses, workers and the wider night-time economy.

"We know from feedback and user numbers so far that the service is valued, but continued use over the next seven weeks will be essential. The more people who use it and share feedback, the stronger the case we can make for future provision not just on the three routes served by the trial, but over a wider area of the town.”

Passengers can track the service in real time using the live bus tracker at bustimes.org, making it easier to plan journeys home after dark.

The team behind the trial are continuing to gather feedback on how, when and where people would like to see night-time bus services operate in the future.

A public survey, alongside full route and timetable information, is available at shrewsburymoves.com/nightbus.