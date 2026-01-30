Shropshire Youth Club celebrates £8k lottery grant

Hinstock Youth Club, which is supported by SYA All About Youth, has been awarded the funding through the National Lottery, and organisers say they are delighted.

Emma Foster, a youth leader at SYA All About Youth, said: “Securing enough funding to keep a youth club operating is always one of the biggest challenges we face.

“Liz Hutchinson of Hinstock Parish Council, who has been an amazing supporter of Hinstock Youth Club for many years, applied for this grant and it’s fantastic news that it has been approved.

Youngsters at Hinstock Youth Club.

“Without grants like this, the club simply couldn’t run, so we are very grateful to her for submitting the grant - her hard work behind the scenes is massively appreciated.

“Hinstock is a thriving club, with dozens of young people attending on a regular basis and it provides vital support in a variety of ways.

A youngster at Hinstock Youth Club.

“Youth clubs are a safe and fun space where young people can get together, take part in activities, share some food and just hang out - all under the supervision of qualified youth workers who are on hand if anyone needs to talk.

“It’s brilliant news that Hinstock Youth Club can continue to grow with the help of this National Lottery grant.”

As well as the grant, the youth club is holding its own fundraising events, with a craft fair and coffee morning taking place on March 21 at Hinstock Memorial Hall, starting at 10am.

Young people attending the youth club will help by running a stall and making items to go on sale to help raise more much-needed funds.

SYA All About Youth runs dozens of youth clubs across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, providing training to youth workers and supporting organisations and volunteers who run their own youth clubs.