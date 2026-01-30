Severn Hospice receives boost from county squash players

The local squash community came together for a fundraising event on Sunday, December 28, at Shropshire Squash Club.

It saw a total of £1,550 raised in aid of Severn Hospice.

The charity fundraising day, held annually between Christmas and New Year each year, brought together members of Shropshire Squash Club, Shrewsbury Squash & Racketball Club, Castle Country Club, and friends from across the local squash community for a day of competitive and social squash.

First held in December 1999, the open has become a much-loved annual tradition.

A key supporter of the day was Charlie Hart, a regular contributor to the event, who once again helped c-ordinate donations from those taking part.

“This event has always been about more than just squash,” said Mr Hart. “It’s fantastic to see players come together year after year to support such an important local charity, and the generosity shown on the day was incredible.”

To make donating easier, the club also set up a JustGiving page, enabling contributions from those who were unable to attend or did not carry cash.

Online donations accounted for £740, with more than £150 added through Gift Aid, significantly boosting the final total.

Max Ball, Club Captain at Shropshire Squash Club, said they were delighted to be able to support the charity, speaking of how it had provided vital support for his own family.

He said: "This annual squash event means a great deal to everyone involved. Severn Hospice plays a vital role in serving our local community, and for me personally it is incredibly important. My dad passed away aged 57 in the hospice back in 2016. We found at the time that the team were caring and compassionate. The hospice is a wonderful asset that we are proud to support.”

Phil Haigh, Community Fundraiser for Severn Hospice, offered his thanks for the donation.

He said: "Their incredible donation could fund a year's worth of art supplies for our creative and art therapy sessions. Our patients and their families find real comfort in these sessions and we know just how beneficial they are to them."

The club said it hopes the event will continue to grow in future years.

For anyone interested in getting involved in squash, enquiries can be made by emailing enquiries@shropshiresquashclub.co.uk.