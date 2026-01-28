Watch: Hospital decarbonisation project hits new heights with heat pump delivery

A crane lifted the heat pumps into position on the roof of the Treatment Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) as part of the next phase of the project.

Rooftop solar panel works have also started with the framework put in place and the first delivery of panels due at the end of the month.

The final two air source heat pumps will be delivered next month.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs RSH, has partnered with Vital Energi to do the work.

Funding was secured through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme and the project is being delivered through the Carbon and Energy Fund (CEF) Framework, which has been specifically created to fund complex energy infrastructure upgrades for public sector organisations.

By replacing the old steam boilers and associated gas-fired equipment with a 1.6MW air and water source heat pump system, buildings across the site will receive low carbon heating, hot water and chilled water. It will mean the hospital estate will be fully de-steamed.

The solar panels will also be installed along with the upgrade and optimisation of the building energy management systems, upgrades of roof and pipework insultation and the replacement of air handling unit fans units with low-energy fan systems, which will all add up to reduce the site’s energy consumption and improve the patient and staff experience.

A crane lifts the pumps into place at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

When the work is complete, the investment could save the trust an estimated £1 million a year in energy costs and will support the trust’s Estates Decarbonisation Strategies, Green Plan and national NHS ambitions of reaching net zero by 2040.

Inese Robotham, assistant chief executive and chair of the trust’s Climate Group, said: “This fantastic project is really taking shape and brings us closer to our vision of achieving our net zero goals.

“It was great to see this intricate operation to place these pumps on the roof of the Treatment Centre. Our aim is to create more modern facilities and sustainable health services, which will benefit our patients, colleagues and visitors.”

John Runniff, account development director at Vital Energi, added: “The heat pumps being successfully lifted into position marks an exciting milestone in the project.

“We’re proud to be working alongside the trust to deliver an energy solution supported by renewable technologies that will significantly cut carbon emissions while supporting a more energy-resilient and efficient estate.

“This phase brings us one step closer to providing the hospital with low-carbon heating, hot water and cooling, helping to create a more comfortable environment for patients, staff and visitors.”