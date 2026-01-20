Severn Hospice's Shimmer Walk returning for 2026

Following the huge success of its first-ever Shimmer Walk in 2025, which raised more than £30,000, the hospice has confirmed that the event will return — bigger and brighter than before.

Shimmer Walk 2026 will take place on Saturday, April 25, starting and finishing at Charlton School in Wellington.

The 5k night-time route will begin at 9pm, taking walkers through the enchanting Apley Woods, which will be illuminated with thousands of twinkling lights and themed fun zones.

Severn Hospice's Shimmer Walk returns in April.

Participants will also have the chance to pause for reflection in the nearby hospice grounds, where they can light a candle in memory of a loved one.

Lizzy Ellis, fundraiser for Severn Hospice and organiser of the event, said: “Last year’s Shimmer Walk was incredible – everyone absolutely loved it. The feedback was amazing, and people couldn’t wait for us to do it again.

“It’s such a fun, feel-good evening – we had families, friends, and colleagues all joining in. There were fairy lights, tutus, butterfly wings – and plenty of glitter.

“It’s part celebration, part remembrance, and 100 per cent joyful. We can’t wait to see everyone back again this spring to make Shimmer Walk 2026 even more magical.

“Thanks to our amazing supporters, who raised an incredible amount, we’re able to continue providing expert, dignified care to so many local people. We’re also so grateful to Charlton School for once again allowing us to use their sports hall and grounds.”

Registration for Shimmer 2026 is now open, priced at £20 per person. Each participant will receive a Severn Hospice T-shirt, a glow-in-the-dark necklace, and a medal upon completion.

Participants are encouraged to raise sponsorship, with special incentives available for those who reach their fundraising targets.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.severnhospice.org.uk/events